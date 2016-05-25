Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President Obama beatboxes for Vietnamese rapper Suboi
US President Barack Obama briefly beatboxed before an impromptu performance by Vietnamese rapper Suboi.
He was taking part in a Q&A session with young leaders in Ho Chi Minh City, to strengthen ties between the United States and Southeast Asia.
After Suboi performed a verse, she and Mr Obama discussed gender stereotypes in music.
25 May 2016
