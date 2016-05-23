Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mai Khoi, Vietnamese singer not allowed to run for parliament
Mai Khoi, a Vietnamese musician, tried to run as a candidate for the country's National Assembly in Sunday's elections.
However, her application was rejected.
She is hoping to meet US President Barack Obama during his three-day visit to discuss what young people in Vietnam want.
23 May 2016
