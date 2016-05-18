Media player
Sri Lanka: 14in of rain and more expected
More than 30 people have been killed in flooding during three days of torrential downpours, according to official figures.
BBC Weather forecasters say there is no relief as more rain is to be expected, potentially turning into a tropical storm.
18 May 2016
