Freed hostage Shahbaz Taseer recalls kidnap ordeal
The son of murdered Pakistani politician Salman Taseer has told the BBC of his ordeal after he was freed in March by Islamist militants who held him for four years.
Shahbaz Taseer was seized in Lahore in August 2011. Months earlier his father, Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer, had been shot dead by his bodyguard for opposing Pakistan's blasphemy laws.
Shahbaz Taseer told Mishal Husain of his time in captivity.
17 May 2016
