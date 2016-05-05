How do you save a bird from extinction?

Media player
A British scientist has won a $250,000 award for ground-breaking conservation
British scientist, Professor Carl Jones has won the Indianapolis Prize, the world's leading award for animal conservation, for saving nine species from extinction.
05 May 2016
