Japan: Plus sized fashion models fight trend to be skinny
Doctors in Japan say hundreds of thousands of people dealing with eating disorders are not receiving any medical or psychological support.
One magazine trying to celebrate different shapes and sizes in Japan is La Farfa Magazine.
It's the country's only magazine aimed at so-called "plus size" girls. Meet two of their models - Nao and Aisha.
25 Apr 2016
Share
