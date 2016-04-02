Video

Traditionally, public spaces, like everything in Pakistan, are dominated by men. But now women are venturing out into male-dominated tea houses for the first time.

Women try not to loiter on the streets for long, for fear of harassment and because generally it is socially unacceptable.

A few months ago, a group of women in Karachi decided that they were going to reclaim their place in public spaces like teahouses, or Dhabas.

The campaign became very popular on social media, but some of the women say they get stared at when they sit in the cafes among the men.

The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil went to meet two female members of one of Karachi's teahouses.