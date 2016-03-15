Media player
When Myanmar's next president went to jail
Myanmar has elected its first truly civilian president in more than 50 years. Htin Kyaw is a close aide of National League for Democracy leader and former political prisoner Aung San Suu Kyi.
He has not been a high profile figure in the struggle for democracy and generally avoided spending long periods in prison.
But 16 years ago he was arrested after trying to help Ms Suu Kyi travel outside Yangon. Here his former fellow inmates tell us what happened and what they learned about Htin Kyaw in jail.
15 Mar 2016
