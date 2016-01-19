Woman
How to tackle Tonga's obesity crisis?

The Pacific island of Tonga is the most obese country in the world but its government is trying to tackle the problem.

Up to 40% of the population is thought to have diabetes and life expectancy is falling.

One of the main causes is a cheap, fatty kind of meat - mutton flaps - imported from New Zealand.

Katy Watson reports.

