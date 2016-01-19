Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to tackle Tonga's obesity crisis?
The Pacific island of Tonga is the most obese country in the world but its government is trying to tackle the problem.
Up to 40% of the population is thought to have diabetes and life expectancy is falling.
One of the main causes is a cheap, fatty kind of meat - mutton flaps - imported from New Zealand.
Katy Watson reports.
-
19 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window