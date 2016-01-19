Media player
Trams return to streets of Yangon
Rising personal wealth in Myanmar - also known as Burma - has led to an explosion in car ownership in its biggest city, Yangon.
The authorities have responded by re-introducing trams to the city's streets, a form of transport last seen under British colonial rule 70 years ago.
Cheap and efficient - but with a limited service - the government hopes the trams, bought second-hand from Japan, will help speed up the daily commute.
The BBC's Jonah Fisher took a ride to see whether the trams really are the solution to Yangon's traffic woes.
19 Jan 2016
