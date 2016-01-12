Japanese man's Kiribati ping pong dream

Video

Quitting your job and moving far away to a tropical island is a pretty common daydream for office workers who are bored with their jobs.

But how about making the same move to coach a national sports team?

A Japanese overseas volunteer hopes to take Kiribati's ping pong team to the Olympics. But Kazuhide Yukinori, who is the team coach, is finding out that life on the tiny Pacific island isn't always easy.

Video by Tim McDonald