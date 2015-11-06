Media player
'My life is in danger in Kiribati'
Ioane Teitiota waged a four-year battle to become the world's first climate change refugee.
But in September, New Zealand rejected his claim and deported him back to his native Kiribati.
He says he fears for his life because his house will be flooded. And he says his children already have boils and lesions on their skin because of the contaminated groundwater.
The BBC caught up with him in Kiribati.
06 Nov 2015
