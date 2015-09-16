Media player
Singapore haze threatens Formula One grand prix
Smoke from huge forest fires in Indonesian has created a haze cloud over the country, which has spread over neighbouring Singapore.
The fires, which happen every year, are caused by slash-and-burn clearances on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo.
Authorities have advised that children and the elderly stay indoors,
This weekend's Formula One Singapore Grand Prix could now be in jeopardy, as Charlotte Glennie reports.
