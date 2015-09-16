North Korea says it is improving its nuclear weapons "in quality and quantity" after resuming what it describes as "normal operations" at its main nuclear facility.

The communist state suspended activities at the Yongbyon reactor complex in 2007 in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.

But in 2013 it announced it would restart all operations following joint military drills carried out by US and South Korean Forces.

The announcement is the first official confirmation that this has happened.

So what are North Korea's nuclear capabilities?

Produced by: Mohamed Madi