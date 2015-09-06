Video

A French secret agent has apologised for his part in the sinking of the Greenpeace ship, Rainbow Warrior, in New Zealand waters 30 years ago.

Jean-Luc Kister led the dive team that planted the bombs on the hull of the ship.

The attack, in Auckland, which was designed to prevent the Rainbow Warrior from protesting against a French nuclear test in French Polynesia, killed a Greenpeace photographer, Fernando Pereira.

Jean-Luc Kister spoke to TVNZ's ONE News about his part in the operation.