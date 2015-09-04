Working Lives Yangon: Fortune teller

Video

When Myanmar goes to the polls on 8 November, it will take a leap into the unknown after 25 years of military rule.

However, one man is approaching the day with certainty if not clarity.

San Zarni Bo is the country's most famous astrologer, dispensing predictions in newspapers and on radio stations and in person from a modest house on the outskirts of Yangon.

Each morning he sees up to 30 people, reading palms and analysing birth dates in work which he claims makes him more than $1000 a day.

"Astrology is based on both the tradition and the culture here in Myanmar," he explains.

"It's for everything. If they want to build a house the astrologer can calculate a good time to start it."

But San Zarni Bo dispenses more than personal advice.

The outlook for election day according to San Zarni Bo is mixed at best.

"It's not an auspicious day. In fact it's a very bad day," he says. "There may be instability. There may be a coup d'état."

He is a long standing supporter of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and has predicted she will eventually become the country's president.

"She's like a diamond being polished getting brighter and brighter. She's born on the 19th of June - she can gain more and more from the instability."