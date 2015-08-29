Protesters in yellow T-shirts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Protests held demanding Malaysian PM's resignation

Thousands of anti-government protesters have gathered in Kuala Lumpur, demanding the resignation of the Malaysian prime minister.

Najib Razak denies allegations of corruption, sparked by a $700m (£455m) payment made to his bank account from unnamed foreign donors.

Despite a police ban a two-day rally against the government is going ahead.

Jennifer Pak reports.

  • 29 Aug 2015
Go to next video: Malaysia PM sacks deputy amid scandal