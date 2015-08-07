Officials try to keep control of a protest at the Malaysian embassy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MH370: Relatives stage protest outside Malaysian embassy

Chinese relatives of passengers from missing flight MH370 have staged a protest at the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, demanding to go to Reunion where wreckage was found.

The families of those aboard have been angered by the apparent discrepancies in statements by French and Malaysian officials.

John Sudworth reports from Beijing.

  • 07 Aug 2015
Go to next video: MH370 families' anger at meeting access