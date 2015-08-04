Media player
Singapore at 50: The Samsui women who built a city
Sharanjit Leyl speaks to Woo Yan San, one of the few remaining Samsui women - a group of Chinese immigrants who helped to build Singapore.
Clips courtesy of Dim Sum Dollies, Dream Academy
04 Aug 2015
