Video

One of the few remaining trams which survived the Hiroshima bomb has been restored to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the attack.

It has been repainted its original colours - blue and grey - and has video testimony from survivors on board.

After the blast, the city's tram system was back up and running in only three days.

The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes takes a trip on the iconic tram through Hiroshima.