Yakub Memon executed for 1993 Mumbai bombings
The man convicted and sentenced for financing serial bombings in Mumbai in March 1993 has been executed.
The Maharashtra state government confirmed that Yakub Memon had been hanged in Nagpur after India's supreme court turned down a final plea for reprieve.
The serial blasts killed 257 people and injured more than 700.
Yogita Limaye reports.
30 Jul 2015
