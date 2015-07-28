Najib Razak
Video

Malaysia PM Najib Razak sacks deputy amid financial scandal

Malaysia's Prime Minister, Najib Razak, has sacked his deputy and replaced other cabinet ministers amid a continuing financial scandal.

Deputy Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, had publicly called on Mr Najib to explain his involvement in a state investment fund.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported nearly $700m (£449m) had been transferred from the fund into Mr Najib's personal bank accounts.

The prime minister denies the allegations.

Jennifer Pak reports from Kuala Lumpur.

  • 28 Jul 2015
