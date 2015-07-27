Video

The president of Taiwan has said that political progress in mainland China is unstable.

Speaking in a rare interview with the BBC, Ma Ying-jeou said he was disappointed that there had been no reliable progress towards democracy on the mainland.

The Chinese government claims the island of Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and threatens to counter any move to outright independence by military force.

But President Ma told the BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie that despite progress in economic relations between the mainland and Taiwan, the absence of democracy creates a "psychological gap".