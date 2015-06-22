Media player
Afghan army races to parliament in wake of bombing
All six Taliban gunmen who attacked the Afghan parliament have been killed according to the interior ministry.
A car bomb was detonated outside the building in Kabul before attackers entered the parliament.
The Taliban say they carried out the attack to coincide with a vote to endorse a new defence minister, Massoom Stanekzai.
Harun Najafizada reports from Kabul, as army vehicles and the emergency services streak past on their way to the scene of the attack.
22 Jun 2015
