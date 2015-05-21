Koala
Koalas on loan to Singapore Zoo from Australia

The Australian government has loaned four Koalas named Paddle, Chan, Pellita and Idalia to the Singapore government for six months.

It is a gift to the city state which celebrates the nation's 50th year of independence.

Sharanjit Leyl reports.

