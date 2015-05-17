Media player
Hollywood actress calls for Nepal relief help
Hollywood actress Michelle Yeoh has returned to Nepal, after having been caught in the first earthquake there in April.
Ms Yeoh joined the relief effort in Kathmandu, and called on the international community "who are living a good safe life at home" to help the Nepali people.
She described what happened during the earthquake and spoke of the "biggest thing, which was fear". She said that it was important to come back.
Nepal was struck by two strong earthquakes within two weeks, which killed and injured thousands of people.
17 May 2015
