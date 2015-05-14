Afghan security forces
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Afghanistan: 'Five dead' in Kabul siege

Afghan police say that at least five people have been killed in an attack on a Kabul hotel that was packed with foreigners awaiting a concert.

The US embassy in Afghanistan has confirmed that a US citizen was killed at the Palace Park Hotel.

The police say they have rescued 54 people and that a gunman has been shot dead.

Catharina Moh reports.

  • 14 May 2015