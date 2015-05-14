Media player
Afghanistan: 'Five dead' in Kabul siege
Afghan police say that at least five people have been killed in an attack on a Kabul hotel that was packed with foreigners awaiting a concert.
The US embassy in Afghanistan has confirmed that a US citizen was killed at the Palace Park Hotel.
The police say they have rescued 54 people and that a gunman has been shot dead.
Catharina Moh reports.
14 May 2015
