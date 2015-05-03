Johnny Dagami
'I impersonate boxer Manny Pacquiao'

Boxer Manny Pacquiao's rise from ''rags to riches'' has been mirrored by another Filipino, who makes a living impersonating the famous boxer.

Former factory worker Johnny Dagami has been making appearances as the sporting star for more than a decade.

''My life has changed, because we have the same face,'' he told the BBC in Manila.

