Nepal earthquake: 'Shattered bodies and communities'
One of the biggest challenges facing relief agencies in Nepal is how to get help and supplies to those most in need.
The Nepalese government has been criticised for its lack of organisation in distributing the aid.
Many rescue and medical teams have been frustrated at the chaos and confusion.
Justin Rowlatt travelled with an Indian Air Force rescue mission taking supplies by helicopter to one of the most remote areas cut off by the devastation.