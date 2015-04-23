Media player
Rana Plaza: Union activists threatened in Bangladesh
Two years ago in Bangladesh a garment factory collapsed killing more than 1,000 workers.
At the time, the Rana Plaza tragedy caused a global outcry, highlighting the poor conditions for many textile workers in Bangladesh - but according to Human Rights Watch little has changed since.
Justin Rowlatt reports.
23 Apr 2015
