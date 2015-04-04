Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Non-Japanese sumo wrestlers filling top ranks
Thousands of fans of Japanese sumo wrestling have been cheering for the sport's top fighters at the annual Honozumo ceremonial tournament in Tokyo.
In recent years, Sumo has seen a streak of champions from countries including Mongolia, Bulgaria and Estonia.
Now Japanese fans are yearning for one of their own to win the championship.
Catharina Moh reports.
-
04 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window