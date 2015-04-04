A sumo wrestler
Non-Japanese sumo wrestlers filling top ranks

Thousands of fans of Japanese sumo wrestling have been cheering for the sport's top fighters at the annual Honozumo ceremonial tournament in Tokyo.

In recent years, Sumo has seen a streak of champions from countries including Mongolia, Bulgaria and Estonia.

Now Japanese fans are yearning for one of their own to win the championship.

Catharina Moh reports.

  • 04 Apr 2015
