Singapore is preparing to say a final farewell to Lee Kuan Yew, the man who led the former British-ruled colonial trading post to independence and economic success, who died on Monday aged 91.

The United States, long a staunch ally of Singapore, is being represented at the funeral on Sunday by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Mr Kissinger, a close friend of Mr Lee, told the BBC's Jonathan Head that the statesman had known when toughness was needed.