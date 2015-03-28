Media player
Henry Kissinger on Lee Kuan Yew's 'tremendous legacy'
Singapore is preparing to say a final farewell to Lee Kuan Yew, the man who led the former British-ruled colonial trading post to independence and economic success, who died on Monday aged 91.
The United States, long a staunch ally of Singapore, is being represented at the funeral on Sunday by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Mr Kissinger, a close friend of Mr Lee, told the BBC's Jonathan Head that the statesman had known when toughness was needed.
28 Mar 2015
