Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran are facing execution in Indonesia for drug-smuggling.

In 2006, a court found them to be the leaders of a group of nine Australians arrested in Bali with more than 8.3kg (18lb) of heroin.

The pair's families say they are changed men who have rehabilitated themselves while in prison, but Indonesia has rejected clemency pleas.

Video produced by Sara Barman