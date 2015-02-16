Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Washing machine rivals Samsung and LG head to court
Three executives from LG electronics are due to stand trial in South Korea after being accused of vandalising washing machines made by rival firm Samsung.
It is alleged they bent the doors of the machines at a trade show in Germany, But LG said the damage occurred because the model's hinges were weak.
The BBC's Stephen Evans in Seoul has more details.
CCTV video supplied by LG
-
16 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-31485639/washing-machine-rivals-samsung-and-lg-head-to-courtRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window