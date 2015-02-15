Food from Kabul's first British fish and chip shop
A taste of the first fish and chip shop to open in Kabul

The first British fish and chip shop has opened in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, serving up a taste of the UK to locals.

The food is served wrapped in paper, as one might expect, and the owners hope to open more restaurants around the country.

David Loyn went along to try it out.

