Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nepal MPs brawl in parliament over draft constitution
Nepal's parliament in Kathmandu descended into a brawl when opposition MPs tried to block the government from pushing through a draft of a new constitution.
Opposition MPs attacked the parliamentary speaker and broke chairs in protest against plans by the ruling coalition.
Several security guards were injured during the struggle.
Nepal has been attempting to draft a constitution since electing its first Constituent Assembly in 2008.
Kasia Madera reports.
-
20 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-30899711/nepal-mps-brawl-in-parliament-over-draft-constitutionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window