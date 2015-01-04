Firefighters
Video

Firefighters battle bushfires in southern Australia

Hundreds of firefighters are continuing to tackle some of the worst bushfires to hit South Australia for more than 30 years.

The hot, windy conditions that fanned the flames have eased, prompting officials to lower the danger level.

Jon Donnison reports.

