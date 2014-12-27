Media player
Japan's newest island still increasing in size
Authorities in Japan say a new island near Tokyo has grown more than 10 times in size since emerging during an underwater eruption in November 2013.
Researchers say Nishinoshima is now almost 2.3 sq km - and is estimated to rise about 110m above sea level.
The Japanese coast guard says red magma is still visible at the bottom of the crater and are advising ships to avoid the area.
James Coomarasamy reports.
27 Dec 2014
