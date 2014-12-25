Video

Pakistan is to set-up military courts to speed-up terrorism-related cases, following a massacre at a school in Peshawar.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says the move would help ensure "terrorists pay the price" for their "heinous acts".

However of the 500 people now awaiting the death penalty, 200 are being held on non-terror related offences.

One of those prisoners is 24-year-old Shaquat Hussein whose lawyers say confessed to a crime he did not commit after being tortured for months at the age of 14.

The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil met his family in Islamabad.