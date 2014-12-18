Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heavy snowfall and tidal surges have affected Japan
At least five people have died following heavy snowfall and tidal surges in Japan.
An extreme low pressure weather system has been dumping snow accompanied by strong winds causing tidal surges.
In the northern island of Hokaido, over 70cm of snow fell in 24 hours leading to widespread travel disruption and some buildings to collapse.
-
18 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-30528055/heavy-snowfall-and-tidal-surges-have-affected-japanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window