Head-high snowdrifts by roadside in Tsunan, Niigata Prefecture Japan
Heavy snowfall and tidal surges have affected Japan

At least five people have died following heavy snowfall and tidal surges in Japan.

An extreme low pressure weather system has been dumping snow accompanied by strong winds causing tidal surges.

In the northern island of Hokaido, over 70cm of snow fell in 24 hours leading to widespread travel disruption and some buildings to collapse.

  • 18 Dec 2014
