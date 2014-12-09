Media player
Malala: How BBC Urdu 'discovered' Nobel Peace Prize winner
Pakistani education campaigner Malala Yousafzai will receive the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday, in a joint award with Indian children's rights advocate Kailash Satyarthi.
Malala is now a global icon, but the BBC Urdu service discovered Malala and commissioned a diary from her in 2009, when the Taliban had taken over the SWAT valley and was shutting down girls' schools.
BBC Urdu service editor Aamer Ahmed Khan tells the story.
09 Dec 2014
