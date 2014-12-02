Media player
A shipwreck dive in 60 seconds
Archaeologists believe there could be thousands of wrecks off Vietnam's coastline.
Earlier this year a group of underwater archaeologists went diving off the country's central coast after training Vietnam's first underwater archaeologists.
They heard reports of a strange object embedded on the sea bed.
When they investigated, they concluded it could be part of a medieval Chinese anchor.
02 Dec 2014
