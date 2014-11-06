Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Apple malware affects mostly Chinese users
New malware targeting Apple products is mostly affecting Chinese users, warned an online security researcher.
US-based Palo Alto Networks said "WireLurker" which is infecting Apple's desktop and mobile operating systems appears to have originated in China and is mostly infecting devices there.
The malware spreads through apps uploaded from a third-party store and can steal information.
The BBC's John Sudworth in Beijing explained how products are being affected.
