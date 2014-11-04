Video

The father of one of the women found murdered in the Hong Kong flat of a British banker has said the family is struggling to come to terms with her death.

"It is very difficult for us to bear this news," Ahmad Kaliman told the BBC.

His daughter Sumarti Ningsih was one of two women who were found dead in the Hong Kong apartment of 29-year-old Rurik Jutting, from Surrey.

On Monday he was remanded in custody after being charged with murder.

The BBC's Karishma Vaswani reports from the island of Java.