Slaves who were rescued
Video

Bangladeshi slaves rescued from jungle in Thailand

Dozens of Bangladeshis have been rescued after being abducted and shipped to Thailand to be sold as slaves.

The men were promised well-paid jobs, before being drugged, bound and kidnapped.

The government in Thailand say they are trying to fight the slave trade, but have been accused of "dragging their heels" on the issue.

Jonathan Head reports.

  • 17 Oct 2014
