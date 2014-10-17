Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Afghanistan's first lady Rula Ghani moves into the limelight
Afghanistan's new first lady Rula Ghani says she welcomes the scrutiny that comes with being a public figure.
The Lebanese-born mother-of-two is expected to have a much higher profile than any of her predecessors, with plans to establish a formal office inside the presidential palace.
Her aim is to make women's empowerment in the country her top priority.
She spoke to the BBC's Sana Safi in her first broadcast interview since her husband's inauguration in September.
-
17 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-29658983/afghanistan-s-first-lady-rula-ghani-moves-into-the-limelightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window