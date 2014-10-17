Video

Afghanistan's new first lady Rula Ghani says she welcomes the scrutiny that comes with being a public figure.

The Lebanese-born mother-of-two is expected to have a much higher profile than any of her predecessors, with plans to establish a formal office inside the presidential palace.

Her aim is to make women's empowerment in the country her top priority.

She spoke to the BBC's Sana Safi in her first broadcast interview since her husband's inauguration in September.