New world record for the heaviest firework in Japan
A new world record has been set for the heaviest firework in the city of Konosu in Saitama Prefecture, Japan.
The 460kg rocket was launched as part of a festival and exploded into a rosette of light measuring 800m in diameter.
The record was certified by a Guinness World Records official.
12 Oct 2014
