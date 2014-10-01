Video

Student demonstrators in Hong Kong have vowed to step up their mass pro-democracy protests if Chief Executive CY Leung does not resign.

The protests pose the stiffest challenge to Beijing's authority since China took control of the former British colony in 1997.

Thousands have taken to the streets, yet some in mainland China think Hong Kong does not appreciate the privileges it already has.

Fergal Keane, who covered the transition to Chinese rule, reports on the passionate struggle between the opposing sides.