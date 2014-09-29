Media player
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters defy calls to leave
Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters are blocking Hong Kong's streets, shutting down its business hub and ignoring appeals from officials to leave.
Demonstrators are angry at Beijing's plans to vet candidates for Hong Kong's 2017 leadership elections.
The British government has called for the right to protest to be protected but China warned other countries not to interfere in the matter.
Martin Patience reports from Hong Kong.
29 Sep 2014
