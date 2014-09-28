Media player
Japan volcano: View of Mount Ontake eruption
Eyewitnesses and helicopters have caught dramatic footage of Japan's Mount Ontake erupting.
The volcano, about 200km (125 miles) west of Tokyo, erupted at about noon on Saturday, spewing ash and rocks.
On Sunday, rescuers reported finding 30 hikers unresponsive and feared dead near the volcano's peak.
28 Sep 2014
